Finland's Government Submits Draft Law On Joining NATO To Parliament - Foreign Ministry

December 05, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Finnish government has submitted a draft law on the country's accession to NATO to the parliament, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Finnish Government submitted a proposal on Finland's accession to NATO to Parliament on 5 December.

The consultation on the draft proposal generated about 1,600 responses. The Government reviewed the proposal based on the responses and supplemented the rationale with specifications concerning cooperation between the Government and the President of the Republic, Parliament's role in the handling of NATO matters," the ministry said in a statement.

