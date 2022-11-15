UrduPoint.com

Finland's Largest Green Hydrogen And Ammonia Facility To Be Built By 2027

Finnish project development company Flexens Oy Ab and KIP Infra Oy, part of Kokkola city council have signed declaration of intention to lease land for the construction of the country's largest green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Kokkola worth 500 million euros ($520 million), according to a press statement released on Tuesday

"As the country's largest hydrogen project to date, the facility in Kokkola would mark a concrete step forward for the Finnish hydrogen industry. The facility would also be partially responsible for Europe's energy needs and ensure self-sufficient fertiliser production," the statement said.

The facility will generate 300 megawatts, a third of the domestic capacity target of 1,000 megawatts as stated in Finland's climate and energy strategy, CEO of Flexens Oy Ab, Berndt Schalin, said.

The start of hydrogen production is scheduled for the end of 2027.

Besides, the hydrogen plant in Kokkola will be supported by the Nordic Hydrogen Route Bothnian Bay transmission project, which is developed by Finland's Gasgrid and the Swedish company Nordion Energi, according to the statement. The project reportedly includes the creation of a 1,000 kilometer (624 mile) long hydrogen transmission network in the Bothnian Bay and Bothnian Gulf as well as the establishment of an open hydrogen market by 2030.

