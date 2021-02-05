(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Ministry of the Environment and Climate of Finland said on Friday that it was concerned with the growing interest in the collection of moss and proposed measures to control the situation.

"The government aims to prevent the impoverishment of Finland's nature. A lot has been said about the cultivation of moss and its impact on the ecosystem, and the issue should be considered by the working group. We will investigate under what conditions it is possible to grow moss without expenses of diversity.

Moss collection must be carried out from swamps that have lost their natural state," Finnish Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen said.

Moss harvesting currently does not require prior notification and is unregulated.

A working group of the ministry will study during the year, until January 31, 2022, the possible application of the law for the procedure for informing the authorities about the moss collection.