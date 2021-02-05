UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland's Ministry Of Environment, Climate To Control Moss Collection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:22 PM

Finland's Ministry of Environment, Climate to Control Moss Collection

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate of Finland said on Friday that it was concerned with the growing interest in the collection of moss and proposed measures to control the situation

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Ministry of the Environment and Climate of Finland said on Friday that it was concerned with the growing interest in the collection of moss and proposed measures to control the situation.

"The government aims to prevent the impoverishment of Finland's nature. A lot has been said about the cultivation of moss and its impact on the ecosystem, and the issue should be considered by the working group. We will investigate under what conditions it is possible to grow moss without expenses of diversity.

Moss collection must be carried out from swamps that have lost their natural state," Finnish Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Krista Mikkonen said.

Moss harvesting currently does not require prior notification and is unregulated.

A working group of the ministry will study during the year, until January 31, 2022, the possible application of the law for the procedure for informing the authorities about the moss collection.

Related Topics

Moss Finland January From Government

Recent Stories

Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

9 minutes ago

'Speechless': Anger grows over Tokyo 2020 chief's ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets Biden's Aggressive Rhetoric on Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Rallies Amid Pandemic: Life and Health ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's Socialist Leader Dodon Rejects President ..

2 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan urges UN, HR bodies to take notice ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.