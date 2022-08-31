MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A fresh package of EU sanctions against Russia could include limits on issuing tourist visas to Russians, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in a doorstep interview on Wednesday.

"Many member states, including Finland who has a common border with Russia, have been raising up this issue and I'm thinking that if we are looking forward of coming sanctions probably limiting of the amount of the tourist visas could be among those," Haavisto said in Prague.

EU foreign ministers have been meeting in the Czech capital since Tuesday to agree on more sanctions against Russia. Finland, the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have called for limiting travel from Russia to the bare minimum, while western EU nations have suggested a more tailored approach.