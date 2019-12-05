Voter support for Finland's right-wing Finns Party has reached an eigh-year record of over 24 percent against the background of a national political crisis, according to a Taloustutkimus poll published on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Voter support for Finland's right-wing Finns Party has reached an eigh-year record of over 24 percent against the background of a national political crisis, according to a Taloustutkimus poll published on Thursday.

The survey conducted for the Finnish YLE broadcaster revealed that, if the parliamentary elections were held in the moment, 24.3 percent of voters would pick the Finns Party. Support for the nationalist party has increased by 1.3 points since October, when a similar poll was conducted.

The National Coalition Party would come in second with 18.4 percent, followed by the Greens with 13.9 percent. The Social Democratic Party, which secured the most votes during the April general election, would now only stand to win 13.

2 percent while the Centre Party would secure 10.6 percent, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted between November 11 and December 3, with 2,944 respondents taking part.

In the April 14 parliamentary elections, the Finns Party came in second with 17.5 percent of the vote and secured 39 parliamentary seats. The right-wing party did not participate in the government's formation.

Finland is in the midst of a political crisis after Prime Minister Antti Rinne from the Social Democratic Party had to resign on December 3 over his failure to handle recent strikes by the postal services and several other industries last month. The party is expected to propose a new candidate for the post on December 12.