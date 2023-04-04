Close
Finland's NATO Membership Not Directed Against Anyone - Presidential Office

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Finland's NATO Membership Not Directed Against Anyone - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Finland's membership in NATO is not targeted against anyone, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signed an agreement on Finland's accession to NATO in Brussels.

Later, Haavisto handed over the document to the US, making Finland the 31 member of the alliance.

"Finland's membership is not targeted against anyone. Nor does it change the foundations or objectives of Finland's foreign and security policy. Finland is a stable and predictable Nordic country that seeks peaceful resolution of disputes," the office said in a statement.

