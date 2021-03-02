UrduPoint.com
Finland's New State Of Emergency Allows To Support Shut Down Businesses - Authorities

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support Shut Down Businesses - Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Finland's second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic will not only allow preparation for a deteriorated situation in terms of virus spreading but also make it possible to pay financial compensation for constraining commercial activity, the prime minister's office told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country re-imposed a state of emergency amid a worsening epidemiological situation. The measure gives authorities the right to shut down restaurants, introduce a curfew and even limit movement across the country if necessary.

"In practice, it means that any business that is shut down per the authorities' orders due to the spread of the disease, can receive financial compensation, which cannot be given without a legal framework .

.. The situation continues to get worse and we cannot calm ourselves with the hope that the situation will not spin out of control," government spokesperson Tessa Kallio said.

Last week, the Finnish government introduced a lockdown regime from March 8 to 28. In addition to the existing measures, schools will switch to distant learning.

Finland has registered over 58,000 coronavirus cases so far. A total of 8.19 percent of the population have so far been inoculated.

