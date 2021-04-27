UrduPoint.com
Finland's Niinisto, US Vice President Harris Discuss Countering Russia In Euro-Atlantic

Finland's Niinisto, US Vice President Harris Discuss Countering Russia in Euro-Atlantic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto have addressed the necessity to uphold sustained unity to counter Russia in the Euro-Atlantic area, a White House readout of a phone talk between the two showed on Tuesday.

"The Vice President thanked President Niinisto for Finland's robust defense partnership with the United States and its climate leadership, especially in the Arctic," the readout said. "They discussed the need for... sustained unity and vigilance to counter the destabilizing actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area.

The readout also showed the two also agreed on the importance of ongoing collaboration on various matters including migration from Central America, global health, and security challenges

Earlier this month, the Finnish president's office told Sputnik that it had invited the US and Russian presidents to potentially meet in the country after Joe Biden proposed to Vladimir Putin a meeting in a third country in a phone call.

Helsinki has already hosted a number of high-level meetings, including between the leaders of the USSR and the United States and, more recently, between Putin and then-US President Donald Trump in 2018.

