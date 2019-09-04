Finnish Non-Discrimination Ombudswoman Kirsi Pimia said on Wednesday that burkinis a type of swimwear used by Muslim women that covers the body and hair should be allowed in public swimming pools across the country, otherwise it could be viewed as gender and religious discrimination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Finnish Non-Discrimination Ombudswoman Kirsi Pimia said on Wednesday that burkinis a type of swimwear used by Muslim women that covers the body and hair should be allowed in public swimming pools across the country, otherwise it could be viewed as gender and religious discrimination.

"From the point of view of laws on discrimination, it is problematic that not all swimming pools permit the use of burkinis.

Some Muslim women use burkinis as bathing suits and a ban can amount to discrimination on the grounds of religion and gender," Pimia said, as quoted by the Yle broadcaster.

The ombudswoman noted that swimming pools in Finland were advised to permit the use of burkinis, but there were still some cases when women wearing such swimsuits were turned away from the facilities.

According to Pimia, public pools should set up private shower facilities to ensure equality among all segments of society.