The Finnish chairmanship in the Nordic Council of Ministers will be focused on promoting the regional agenda of transformation into the world's most sustainable and integrated region by 2030, Finland's government said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Finnish chairmanship in the Nordic Council of Ministers will be focused on promoting the regional agenda of transformation into the world's most sustainable and integrated region by 2030, Finland's government said on Friday.

Finland assumed the one-year rotational chairmanship in the council on January 1.

"The main goal of the Finnish chairmanship is to promote Generation 2030, a program adopted by Nordic ministers to make Nordic countries the world's most sustainable and integrated region by 2030," the government said in a press release.

Among all of the program's initiatives, Helsinki said it would focus on those tackling circular economy and cross-border digitization.

"Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the chairmanship agenda will also include facilitation of cross-border movement, secure supply chains and resilience," the press release read.

The Nordic Council of Ministers, together with the Nordic Council, are the main forums of official cooperation among Nordic countries � Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The ministerial council's annual budget is approximately $160 million, of which Finland contributes one-sixth.