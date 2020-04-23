(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Finland increased by 155 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to over 4,200, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday.

"As of April 23, Finland has 4,284 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus," the THL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities increased by 23 to 172 in the past day. In addition, 206 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 60 of them being in intensive care units, the health authorities added.

As of Wednesday, there have been 4,129 cases of the disease, including 149 fatalities.