The number of cases of the coronavirus in Finland increased by 119 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to over 4,695, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Finland increased by 119 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to over 4,695, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Monday.

"As of April 27, Finland has 4,695 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus," the THL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities has reached 193.

In addition, 187 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 56 of them being in intensive care units, the health authorities added.

The average age of those deceased is 84 years. Over 3,200 of the infected were registered in Finland's capital of Helsinki.

The Scandinavian nation declared a state of emergency on March 16, closing borders, shutting schools, and asking people to avoid public spaces, in an effort to stop the epidemic from spreading.