HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Test electric power generation resumed at the third power unit of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Finland at about 230 megawatts with an increase to 800 megawatts by 7 a.m., Johanna Aho, communications manager for the Teollisuuden Voima operator, told Sputnik.

Test power generation was interrupted at noon on August 29.

"Olkiluoto 3 went offline today due to a turbine failure. The cause was a measurement error in the generator voltage regulator. The trial run begins in these very minutes," Aho said.

At 11 p.m., the planned power generation will be 230 megawatts with an increase to 800 megawatts by 7 a.m., which is approximately 60 percent of the capacity, she said.

The NPP was launched on August 8, but already on August 11 it was stopped for maintenance.