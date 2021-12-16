UrduPoint.com

Finland's Olkiluoto Nuclear Plant To Power Up 12 Years Late

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

Finland's Olkiluoto nuclear plant to power up 12 years late

Finland's long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor will begin powering up this month and start producing electricity in January next year, the plant's operator announced on Thursday

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Finland's long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor will begin powering up this month and start producing electricity in January next year, the plant's operator announced on Thursday.

The Nordic country's nuclear safety authority, STUK, gave permission on Thursday "for making the reactor critical and conducting low power tests," Finnish electricity producer TVO said in a statement.

The EPR reactor, built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium, is almost twelve years behind its initial scheduled completion date of 2009.

Once regular energy production begins, now expected in June 2022, it will supply almost 15 percent of Finland's energy at 1,650 megawatts.

"We are now moving step by step with a safety-first attitude towards the moment we have waited for (for) a long time," TVO senior vice president Marjo Mustonen said in the statement.

Olkiluoto 3, which will run alongside two existing reactors at Eurajoki on Finland's west coast, was the first nuclear power station to be procured in Europe after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

But the French-developed EPR reactor model, touted as offering higher power and better safety, has been plagued by delays and cost overruns, leading to bitter compensation disputes between TVO and Areva.

Other EPR builds in France and the UK have also been beset with delays, with Hinkley Point in southwest England pushing back its planned electricity production by half a year to mid-2026.

Costs have swelled by around �500 million ($705 million, 580 million Euros) to as much as �23 billion.

Related Topics

Electricity Europe Nuclear France Chernobyl United Kingdom Finland January June (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

24 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

39 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

54 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.