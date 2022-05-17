UrduPoint.com

Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession To NATO In 188-8 Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession to NATO in 188-8 Vote

Finland's parliament has approved the country's accession to NATO, with 188 out of 200 lawmakers supporting the decision and eight voting against, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Finland's parliament has approved the country's accession to NATO, with 188 out of 200 lawmakers supporting the decision and eight voting against, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

After parliamentary discussions, the issue will again discussed in the government, which will make a formal proposal requiring the approval of the country's president.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament Finland Government

Recent Stories

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine ..

Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine With Biden on May 19 - Helsink ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime ..

Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime Minister on Thursday for NATO ..

2 minutes ago
 Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests ..

Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Amid Omicron Rise - White Hous ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to W ..

Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to Work in Asia, Latin America, CI ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Cons ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Consulate of Spain jointly hosts S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.