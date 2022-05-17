Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession To NATO In 188-8 Vote
HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Finland's parliament has approved the country's accession to NATO, with 188 out of 200 lawmakers supporting the decision and eight voting against, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
After parliamentary discussions, the issue will again discussed in the government, which will make a formal proposal requiring the approval of the country's president.