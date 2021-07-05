HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Finland's state defense company Patria said on Monday that it had joined the European Defense Industry Development Program (EDIDP) for Maritime Surveillance Capabilities to develop the coastal radar network system.

The EDIDP member states ” Estonia, Finland and Sweden ” have signed the letter of intent to support the competitiveness and innovation potential of the EU defense industry.

"The project Passive Acquisition by Digital Convergence (PADIC) will study, design, prototype and test a coastal radar network system in response to emerging threats by exploiting acquisition by passive sensors in an open architecture.

The project will make use of low-cost and commercially available passive radars across Europe that are spectrally non-congesting during peacetime, while sustainable and immune against stealth attempts during conflicts," Patria said in a press release.

The 500 million euro ($593 million) program will start this fall and is expected to last for three years.