UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland's Patria To Develop Coastal Radar Network System As Part Of EU Defense Program

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Finland's Patria to Develop Coastal Radar Network System as Part of EU Defense Program

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Finland's state defense company Patria said on Monday that it had joined the European Defense Industry Development Program (EDIDP) for Maritime Surveillance Capabilities to develop the coastal radar network system.

The EDIDP member states ” Estonia, Finland and Sweden ” have signed the letter of intent to support the competitiveness and innovation potential of the EU defense industry.

"The project Passive Acquisition by Digital Convergence (PADIC) will study, design, prototype and test a coastal radar network system in response to emerging threats by exploiting acquisition by passive sensors in an open architecture.

The project will make use of low-cost and commercially available passive radars across Europe that are spectrally non-congesting during peacetime, while sustainable and immune against stealth attempts during conflicts," Patria said in a press release.

The 500 million euro ($593 million) program will start this fall and is expected to last for three years.

Related Topics

Europe Company Estonia Sweden Finland Euro Industry Million

Recent Stories

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

2 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17 minutes ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

1 hour ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

1 hour ago

Putinâ€™s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.