MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that the country's accession to NATO should not be a problem since she has discussed the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I have spoken both with Prime Minister Orbán and also President Erdoğan about the situation and our knowledge is that there shouldn't be any problems when it comes to Finland and our application," Marin said in an interview with Politico.

She added that it is important for Helsinki and Stockholm to join the alliance together "because we share the same security environment up north," and expressed the hope that the applications of both countries will be approved "as soon as possible."

"It would be very important that the ratification process would go smoothly, because there might be, of course, elements when it comes to the security environment," she said, adding that "there isn't any military threat now facing Finland, and we have good capabilities when it comes to defending our country."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. Finland and Sweden, in turn, submitted applications for joining NATO, abandoning years of neutrality, citing security reasons.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden in Brussels. All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols according to their national legislation. As of today, out of all 30 NATO countries, only Turkey and Hungary have yet to complete the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

