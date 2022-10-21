UrduPoint.com

Finland's PM Says Should Not Be Any Problems With NATO Bid After Talks With Erdogan, Orban

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Finland's PM Says Should Not Be Any Problems With NATO Bid After Talks With Erdogan, Orban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that the country's accession to NATO should not be a problem since she has discussed the issue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I have spoken both with Prime Minister Orbán and also President Erdoğan about the situation and our knowledge is that there shouldn't be any problems when it comes to Finland and our application," Marin said in an interview with Politico.

She added that it is important for Helsinki and Stockholm to join the alliance together "because we share the same security environment up north," and expressed the hope that the applications of both countries will be approved "as soon as possible."

"It would be very important that the ratification process would go smoothly, because there might be, of course, elements when it comes to the security environment," she said, adding that "there isn't any military threat now facing Finland, and we have good capabilities when it comes to defending our country."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. Finland and Sweden, in turn, submitted applications for joining NATO, abandoning years of neutrality, citing security reasons.

On July 5, the permanent representatives of NATO member states signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden in Brussels. All members of the bloc have to ratify the protocols according to their national legislation. As of today, out of all 30 NATO countries, only Turkey and Hungary have yet to complete the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

On May 18, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkey, which had initially blocked their applications citing Helsinki and Stockholm's support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the organization designated terrorist by Ankara, dropped its objections.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Brussels Helsinki Stockholm Same Ankara Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan February May July All From Share

Recent Stories

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

8 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

8 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

8 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

8 hours ago
 King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Vis ..

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministr ..

8 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles ..

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.