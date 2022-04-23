UrduPoint.com

Finland's Power Provider Says Will Cut Imports From Russia By Third On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Finland's Power Provider Says Will Cut Imports From Russia by Third on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Finnish power provider Fingrid announced on Friday that it will reduce the transmission capacity of the cross-border power grid with Russia by cutting power imports by about a third starting Sunday.

"Fingrid will restrict the transmission capacity in the cross-border connections to Russia as of 1 am on 24 April 2022, with the effect that the import capacity in Fingrid's connections will be a maximum of 900 MW instead of the current 1,300 MW. The export capacity from Finland to Russia will remain unchanged (320 MW)," Fingrid said in a statement.

The company cited an assessment of risks posed by the changing international situation as the reason behind the decision.

Finland has recently been considering abandoning neutral status and applying to join NATO following Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

