UrduPoint.com

Finland's President Diagnosed With COVID-19

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Finland's president diagnosed with COVID-19

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the president's office in a press release on Tuesday

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the president's office in a press release on Tuesday.

The president is doing well and will continue to work remotely, said the release.

Due to the infection, Niinisto's official visit to Norway on April 21-22 will be rescheduled.

Related Topics

Norway Visit April

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

25 minutes ago
 S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort s ..

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

2 minutes ago
 Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation ..

Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation with China

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry ..

Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russ ..

Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambass ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diploma ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.