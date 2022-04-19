Finland's President Diagnosed With COVID-19
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:46 PM
HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the president's office in a press release on Tuesday.
The president is doing well and will continue to work remotely, said the release.
Due to the infection, Niinisto's official visit to Norway on April 21-22 will be rescheduled.