(@imziishan)

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the president's office in a press release on Tuesday

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the president's office in a press release on Tuesday.

The president is doing well and will continue to work remotely, said the release.

Due to the infection, Niinisto's official visit to Norway on April 21-22 will be rescheduled.