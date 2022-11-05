UrduPoint.com

Finland's President Says Ban On Tourist Visas For Russians Has No Time Limit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Finland's President Says Ban on Tourist Visas for Russians Has No Time Limit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday that no time limit had been set for the ban on tourist visas for Russians.

"So far, there's no sign that we wouldn't need and continue (the visa ban)," Niinisto told a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, as quoted by the YLE broadcaster, adding that the visa ban would remain in place for as long as necessary.

Helsinki restricted entry to Finland for Russians with tourist and transit visas from September 30, thus becoming the latest European country bordering Russia to do so.

