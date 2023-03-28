Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on social media that he had voted on the last day of the parliamentary elections' advance voting on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on social media that he had voted on the last day of the parliamentary elections' advance voting on Tuesday.

"It is nice to see so many fellow voters today at the Toolo (Helsinki district) library. Polling stations are open today and on Voting day - let's vote responsibly," Niinisto tweeted.

According to the data provided by the Finnish Ministry of Justice, at 15:52 GMT today, the voter turnout was 38.2% on the advance voting.

Parliamentary elections in Finland will take place on April 2. Polling stations for advance voting, which is the most popular type of voting among Finns, have been open from March 22-28 in Finland, and from March 22-25 abroad. Over 2,400 candidates are running for 200 seats in the Finnish Parliament.