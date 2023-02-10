(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that she would not rule out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine.

"I don't want to rule out anything in this stage. I think it's very important that we will send a clear message and signal to Ukraine," Marin told the Politico newspaper after the European Council summit.

On Thursday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola urged EU countries to consider providing Kiev with long-range missile systems and military aircraft.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.