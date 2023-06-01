UrduPoint.com

Finland's Remark On Russia Breaching Vienna Convention By Accounts Freezing Absurd- Moscow

Finland's statement that Russia violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by freezing the accounts of Finnish diplomatic missions is absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Finland's statement that Russia violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by freezing the accounts of Finnish diplomatic missions is absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last month, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the ministry received information about the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia on April 27 and sent a note to Moscow, but no official explanation has been received yet. Moscow has repeatedly raised with the Finnish side the issue of lifting sanctions and warned that otherwise Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures, Zakharova said.

"This statement by the Finnish side sounds simply absurd. It is surprising that when Finland began to comment on this whole situation, they forgot about their own actions against Russian diplomatic missions and their own violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961," Zakharova told reporters.

Moscow's actions are a mirror response to similar restrictions on Russian foreign missions in Finland, which can only use an account with one of the Finnish banks, the diplomat added.

