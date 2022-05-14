UrduPoint.com

Finland's Ruling Social Democratic Party Supports NATO Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Finland's ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP), chaired by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, on Saturday endorsed the country's membership in NATO

"As a result of a significant shift in the security landscape in Finland and Europe, the SDP supports Finland's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The SDP supports the government in opening membership negotiations," the party said in a statement after an extraordinary meeting in Helsinki to discuss Finland's accession to the alliance.

On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the prime minister made a joint statement, saying that the country should apply to join NATO "without delay."

