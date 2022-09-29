UrduPoint.com

Finland's Security Service Warns Of Increased Threat To Country's Critical Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo) said on Thursday that the threat to all critical infrastructure has increased in the country, including due to the accession process to NATO.

Supo noted that along with the NATO accession process, the conflict in Ukraine has "highlighted the threat to Finland's critical infrastructure in the physical and cyber environment."

At the same time, Supo Director Antti Pelttari dismissed the possibility of any cyberattack to paralyze critical infrastructure in the near future.

Threats are most relevant in the spheres of energy, telecommunication networks, information resources, food and medicine supplies, transportation networks, payments and banking, according to police data.

Supo considers that Russia and China pose a significant threat to national security. In particular, China continues to engage in active intelligence, espionage and influencing operations targeting Finland.

