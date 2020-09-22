UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland's Top Court Bans Neo-Nazi Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:58 PM

Finland's top court bans neo-Nazi group

Finland's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled a neo-Nazi organisation illegal, saying it did not qualify for protection under freedom of speech or assembly as its activities constituted a misuse of those rights

Helsinki (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Finland's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled a neo-Nazi organisation illegal, saying it did not qualify for protection under freedom of speech or assembly as its activities constituted a misuse of those rights.

The ruling relates to a request from the Finnish police in 2017 to disband the Finnish chapter of the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), which is active in the Nordic countries.

Police argued the organisation's activities violated "the law and good practice", in part by spreading "hateful rhetoric about immigrants, sexual minorities and Jews." NMR, which designates itself as a "revolutionary national socialist" organisation, disputed the police request and argued that it was protected under freedom of speech and assembly, according to broadcaster YLE.

The Supreme Court however sided with police and said the organisation should be disbanded, and that it was not protected since its activities by "their nature meant a misuse of these rights." "We think the court's decision is a clear message that organisations that are violent and use speech that is racist or in other ways violate human dignity should not have a place in Finnish society," police inspector Heikki Lausmaa at the National board of Police said in a statement.

Following a district court verdict, which was confirmed by an appeals court, the group has been temporarily banned since 2018, though police have said they believe its members have tried to resume their activities under a new name.

NMR was founded in 1997 in Sweden as the Swedish Resistance Movement. Sister organisations then sprung up in other Nordic countries during the 2000s and they were united under NMR in 2016.

The group stages protests and produces media arguing against immigration, but has also been linked to acts of violence.

In 2016, a 28-year old man died after being assaulted by NMR members in Helsinki and according to watchdog organisation Expo, several members have been convicted of a series of bombings in Gothenburg in 2016 and 2017.

jll/po/lc

Related Topics

Assembly Supreme Court Police Died Helsinki Man Sweden 2017 2016 2018 Jew Media From Court

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture wi ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine supply to Ky ..

2 minutes ago

No Allergy Recorded Among People Inoculated With R ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccination for Pregnant Women Requires S ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour leader sets battle lines against 'incomp ..

6 minutes ago

20 shopkeepers challaned over encroachments

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.