Finland's Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 3,200, With 72 Deaths- Health Authorities

Finland's Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 3,200, With 72 Deaths- Health Authorities

Finland has registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 3,237, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Finland has registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 3,237, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday.

"On April 15, Finland has a total of 3,237 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus," the THL said in a statement.

The authorities added that the death toll had reached 72, with eight of fatalities being registered over the past 24 hours

In neighboring Norway, the number of infected has risen by 110 to 6,677 as of Wednesday. So far, 139 patients have died and 201 others have been hospitalized. The growth dynamics have recently been remaining stable. The authorities have decided to reopen kindergartens, elementary schools and universities after April 20.

