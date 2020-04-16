UrduPoint.com
Finland's Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 3,300 - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

Finland has registered 132 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 3,369, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday, adding that the death toll reached 75 after three patients died in the past day

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Finland has registered 132 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 3,369, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday, adding that the death toll reached 75 after three patients died in the past day.

Previous reports indicated that 3,237 people in the country contracted COVID-19 and 72 patients died.

"Reported cases: 3,369 (+132) ... Of the cases, 2133 were reported in Uusimaa and over half of these in Helsinki. In relation to Finland's total population (5,543,233), the prevalence of cases is 61 cases per 100,000 people. 75 people have died of the disease," the THL said.

According to the health authorities, the average age of people who died from the disease is 81.

