HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Finland has registered 146 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 4,014, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Tuesday.

According to the institute's data, 43 patients have died over the given period bringing the total death toll to 141.

Previous reports indicated that 3,868 people in the country contracted COVID-19 and 98 patients died.

Over 2,600 of the infected were registered in Finland's capital of Helsinki.

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 2.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, and the global death toll from the disease has exceeded 170,000 people.