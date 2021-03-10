MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Finland's state-owned railway company VR Group said that its passengers will have to wear face masks on all long-distance and commuter trains from March 11.

"Due to deteriorated COVID-19 situation and clients' requests, VR has decided to make masks mandatory in long-distance and commuter trains," the company said on its website.

The company added that 65.5 percent of its clients wanted to wear masks on trains.

According to VR Group, only passengers with medical reasons may not wear masks.

On March 1, the Finnish government declared a state of emergency amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and introduced a lockdown from March 8 to 28. Under the restrictions, all restaurants are closed, schools have switched to distant learning.

Finland has confirmed 63,889 COVID-19 cases, with 779 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the country registered 779 new infections, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.