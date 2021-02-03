UrduPoint.com
Finland's Wind Farms Accounted For 10% Of Total Energy Consumption In 2020 - Association

Finland's Wind Farms Accounted for 10% of Total Energy Consumption in 2020 - Association

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Finland last year built 67 new wind farms with a total capacity of 302 megawatts, providing about 10 percent of energy consumption by wind, the Finnish Wind Power Association (FWPA) said on Wednesday.

"During 2020, Finland built 67 new wind farms with a total capacity of 302 megawatt. At the end of the year, the total wind power capacity in Finland reached 2,586 megawatt and 821 wind turbines. Last year, the amount of electricity generated by Finnish wind farms increased by 32 percent compared to the previous year: wind farms produced 7,788 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity in 2020. This is approximately 10 percent of the total electricity consumption in Finland," FWPA said in a message.

According to the FWPA, Finland's goal is to achieve at least 30 terawatt-hours of annual wind power production in 2030, which is expected to be about 30 percent of Finland's electricity consumption at that time.

Earlier in January, Finnish national electricity transmission grid operator, Fingrid, published four scenarios for the development of the Finnish energy system until 2035. The country is slated to achieve carbon neutrality by this time. Three scenarios imply a significant increase in the commissioning of wind power plants or solar power plants in the country and the termination of electricity imports, while the fourth scenario includes a transition to electricity exports.

