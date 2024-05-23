Finland's Wizards Making Food Out Of Thin Air
Vantaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) At a factory in Finland, the "farmers of the future" are making a new food protein by feeding a microbe air and electricity, proving that protein can be produced without traditional agriculture.
Livestock farming is one of the main culprits in greenhouse gas emissions, the Primary cause of global warming.
Cellular agriculture, where food or nutrients are grown from cell cultures, is increasingly seen as a green alternative to animal agriculture.
Lab-grown meat, eggs and milk have made headlines in recent years, with scientists using animal cell cultures -- a process some have criticised as unnatural, highly processed, energy-consuming and costly.
But at Solar Foods' recently opened factory outside Helsinki, scientists are using new technology to grow protein out of cells using air and electricity.
By feeding a microbe with carbon dioxide, hydrogen and some minerals, and powering the process with electricity from renewable sources, the company has managed to create a protein-rich powder that can be used as a milk and egg substitute.
"We can source our main feedstock for the microbe from the air," Solar Foods chief executive Pasi Vainikka told AFP, as he gave a tour of the company's new facilities near Helsinki.
"We have started the production of the world's most sustainable protein."
Founded by Vainikka and Juha-Pekka Pitkanen in 2017, Solar Foods launched the "world's first factory growing food out of thin air" in April.
"Much of the animal-like protein of today can actually be produced through cellular agriculture and we can let agricultural land re-wild and thereby build carbon stock," Vainikka said, referring to the process whereby forests and soil absorb and store carbon.
One kilo of the new protein, dubbed "solein", emits 130 times less greenhouse gases than the same amount of protein produced by beef production in the European Union, a 2021 scientific study claimed.
Vainikka navigates his way through the factory's laboratory and into the control room, where a dozen people at computer screens monitor the production process.
"These are our future farmers," Vainikka said.
