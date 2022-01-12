UrduPoint.com

Finnair Cuts Flights As Covid Sick Leave Soars

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

Finnish national airline Finnair will cancel 20 percent of flights in February after a spike in Covid-related staff absences, the company said on Wednesday

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Finnish national airline Finnair will cancel 20 percent of flights in February after a spike in Covid-related staff absences, the company said on Wednesday.

"The Omicron coronavirus variant and flu season has led to a significant increase of sick leave among staff at Finnair and its partners," the company said in a statement.

"We aim to meet these resourcing challenges through the cancellation of flights, to avoid last-minute changes and better manage our customers' expectations." The cancelled flights will mainly be to destinations with multiple connections a day, such as Stockholm, Oslo, Paris and Rome, in order to allow customers to take an alternative flight on the same day, Finnair said.

The launch of a new long-haul route to Dallas will now be postponed until March 27, with other routes to Asia also reduced.

On Wednesday, United Airlines also announced reductions in its flight schedule due to staff shortages, while the surge of the Omicron variant saw tens of thousands of cancelled flights worldwide over the Christmas period.

In December Swedish carrier SAS said it was forced to make a wave of cancellations due to staff illnesses.

Finnair has been hit particularly hard by the drop-off in long-haul traffic during the pandemic, with flights between Helsinki and Asia a key part of the group's growth strategy.

The airline, which is majority owned by the Finnish state, announced in 2020 that it would cut 1,000 jobs, or about 15 percent of its workforce.

It later reduced the job cuts to 700 and managed to reduce its losses by 42 percent to 115.1 million Euros last quarter.

Like many countries in Western Europe, Finland has seen record Covid infection rates in recent weeks.

The country of 5.5 million saw over 8,000 new cases since Tuesday bringing total infections to just under 350,000.

Related Topics

Europe Christmas Company Job Traffic Helsinki Paris Rome Oslo Stockholm Same Dallas Finland February March December 2020 Asia Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing p ..

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China l ..

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

8 minutes ago
 ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast ..

ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast case

8 minutes ago
 Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: ..

Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: WHO

8 minutes ago
 Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on fo ..

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

12 minutes ago
 Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.