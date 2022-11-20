UrduPoint.com

Finnair Flight Attendants To Protest Against Layoffs - Trade Union

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Finnair Flight Attendants to Protest Against Layoffs - Trade Union

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Flight attendants of Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, will start a 24-hour strike on Sunday to protest the airline's plans to cut jobs in Finland, the Finnish Transport Workers' Union (AKT) informs.

"The strike concerns flight attendants of Finnair and its flights from Helsinki Airport. The strike will begin on Sunday, November 20, at 15:00 (13:00 GMT) and will last until Monday, November 21, 15:00," AKT said in a statement.

The flight attendants will be protesting against Finnair's personnel policy, mismanagement and threats of dismissal, the union specified, adding that it will inform all customers affected by the event about possible changes.

Around 1,750 cabin crew members currently work for Finnair in Finland. Earlier this week, the airline announced plans to terminate up to 450 jobs (over a quarter of the entire cabin crew) in long-haul in-flight services and subcontract the services to partners on routes to and from Thailand and the United States by the end of 2023, to reduce the company's costs and achieve profitability.

Finland's flag carrier specified that its partners are already providing in-flight services on routes to and from Hong Kong, India and Singapore, and between Copenhagen and Qatar's capital, Doha, as well as Stockholm and Doha.

Related Topics

India Protest Thailand Company Qatar Helsinki Hong Kong Doha Singapore Stockholm United States Finland November Sunday Event All From Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

25 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

5 minutes ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

14 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

16 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

16 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.