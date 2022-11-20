Finnair Flight Attendants to Protest Against Layoffs - Trade Union

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Flight attendants of Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, will start a 24-hour strike on Sunday to protest the airline's plans to cut jobs in Finland, the Finnish Transport Workers' Union (AKT) informs.

"The strike concerns flight attendants of Finnair and its flights from Helsinki Airport. The strike will begin on Sunday, November 20, at 15:00 (13:00 GMT) and will last until Monday, November 21, 15:00," AKT said in a statement.

The flight attendants will be protesting against Finnair's personnel policy, mismanagement and threats of dismissal, the union specified, adding that it will inform all customers affected by the event about possible changes.

Around 1,750 cabin crew members currently work for Finnair in Finland. Earlier this week, the airline announced plans to terminate up to 450 jobs (over a quarter of the entire cabin crew) in long-haul in-flight services and subcontract the services to partners on routes to and from Thailand and the United States by the end of 2023, to reduce the company's costs and achieve profitability.

Finland's flag carrier specified that its partners are already providing in-flight services on routes to and from Hong Kong, India and Singapore, and between Copenhagen and Qatar's capital, Doha, as well as Stockholm and Doha.