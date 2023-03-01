UrduPoint.com

Finnair Pilot Makes Detour On Helsinki Flight To Show Passengers Northern Lights

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Pilot of the Finnish flag carrier Finnair has made a detour on a domestic flight from Kuusamo to Helsinki to show passengers northern lights.

"Many thanks to the Captain of Finnair flight AY488 from KAO to HEL tonight for making an unscheduled 360 up in the air so all passengers can enjoy the magic @Finnair," Kirsi Komi, one of the passengers, said on Twitter, attaching a photo of the natural phenomenon.

Komi's publication was noticed by the Flightradar24 tracking website, which then made a retweet on Tuesday, attaching the screenshot of the Finnair flight trajectory.

The publication sparked various reactions in the Finnish media segment. Some viewed the pilot's act in a positive light, while others questioned the appropriateness and safety of such actions.

