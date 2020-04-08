Finnair Says Will Resume Helsinki-Tallinn Flights on April 16

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Finland's largest air carrier, Finnair, announced on Tuesday that it would resume flights between Helsinki and the Estonian capital city of Tallinn on April 16.

The flights were suspended in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finnair said back then that the air traffic between the cities would be resumed as soon as restrictions were lifted.

"We will start flying from Helsinki to Tallinn once a week from next Thursday 16 April. We will operate this flight until 13 May while the Finnish travel and border restrictions are in place," the company wrote on Twitter.

Finland has so far confirmed 2,308 COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities. Over 1,400 of the infected were registered in Helsinki.