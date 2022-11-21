Finnair to Cut Almost 150 Employees Following Closure of Russian Airspace - Company

Finnish flag carrier Finnair has completed negotiations on mass personnel lay-offs allowing it to fire nearly 150 employees globally due to the closure of Russian airspace and the carrier's changed strategy that followed, the company said on Monday

The start of talks to cut about 200 jobs was announced in October.

"Due to the dramatic changes in Finnair's operating environment caused by the closure of Russian airspace, Finnair now reduces approximately 90 jobs in Finland. Some employees can be offered a new role at Finnair. Outside Finland, 57 jobs will be reduced," the carrier said in a statement.

The lay-offs will be carried out before the end of winter, Finnair said, adding that it continues to take decisive action to restore the company's profitability.

Meanwhile, a strike of Finnair flight attendants is continuing in Helsinki in connection with the carrier's plans to transfer about 450 cabin crew members, employed on flights to Thailand and the United States, to subcontractors to reduce the company's costs.

Finnair is the largest airline in Finland, which is part of the OneWorld alliance. The majority stake belongs to the Finnish government. Finnair Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.