Finnair To Resume Weekly Passenger Flights To Bangkok From 29 December

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Finnair to Resume Weekly Passenger Flights to Bangkok From 29 December

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Finnish flag carrier Finnair will resume regular passenger services from Helsinki to Bangkok from December 29, the airline said on Thursday.

During the pandemic, the carrier operated weekly cargo flights to Bangkok and passenger flights only from Thailand back to Finland.

"We are re-opening our Helsinki-Bangkok-route for passenger traffic.

The route is operated once a week on Tuesdays as of 29 Dec. All non-Thai nationals must have a valid Thai visa or a re-entry permit," Finnair said.

Earlier in the week, the Thai government announced that it was lifting country restrictions for long-stay special tourist visas: now citizens of all countries of the world can enter the country with such visas, irrespective of the COVID-19 situation in their countries.

