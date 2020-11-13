UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Ambassador Counts On Soon Reboot Of Passenger Traffic With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Finnish Ambassador Counts on Soon Reboot of Passenger Traffic With Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik on Friday that the passenger traffic between the two countries would resume soon.

Travels between Finland and Russia have been suspended since March.

"COVID-19 taught us many things, for example, that one should not try to forecast how soon we can return to normal ways of work. I still cannot say when we can resume the railroad and other passenger traffic. I hope soon," Helantera said.

The ambassador believes that the 100-year anniversary of Russia-Finland diplomatic relations will likely be marked notwithstanding the coronavirus-related disruptions.

"We planned to hold a joint seminar marking the 100th anniversary of launching diplomatic relations, which will likely be partially held in a virtual format due to the coronavirus. Most likely, the authorities of our country will, too, mark this important jubilee year in some way," Helantera said.

Russia and Finland share a border which before the pandemic was annually crossed by approximately 10 million people a year. The two countries share deep historic relations and cultural ties, as well as active trade and environmental relations.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Finland Turkish Lira March Border Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

17 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

28 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

38 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

14 minutes ago

British serial killer the 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.