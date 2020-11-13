Finnish Ambassador Counts on Soon Reboot of Passenger Traffic With Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik on Friday that the passenger traffic between the two countries would resume soon.

Travels between Finland and Russia have been suspended since March.

"COVID-19 taught us many things, for example, that one should not try to forecast how soon we can return to normal ways of work. I still cannot say when we can resume the railroad and other passenger traffic. I hope soon," Helantera said.

The ambassador believes that the 100-year anniversary of Russia-Finland diplomatic relations will likely be marked notwithstanding the coronavirus-related disruptions.

"We planned to hold a joint seminar marking the 100th anniversary of launching diplomatic relations, which will likely be partially held in a virtual format due to the coronavirus. Most likely, the authorities of our country will, too, mark this important jubilee year in some way," Helantera said.

Russia and Finland share a border which before the pandemic was annually crossed by approximately 10 million people a year. The two countries share deep historic relations and cultural ties, as well as active trade and environmental relations.