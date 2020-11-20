UrduPoint.com
Finnish Ambassador Notes Great Potential For EU-Russia Trade Despite COVID-19 Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera on Friday stressed great trade potential between the European Union and Russia, despite the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to emphasize once again that the European Union, the EU countries together are Russia's largest trading partner.

And in spite of the economic problems and difficulties connected with the pandemic, I am sure that there is still great potential for development and growth in trade between Russia and the EU," Helantera said at the online Northern Dimension Forum conference dedicated to business response to the pandemic.

The conference is broadcast from Russia's Skolkovo business school.

The European Union is Moscow's largest trade partner, with the bloc's trade deficit with Russia being second only to the one with China.

