Open Menu

Finnish Authorities Probe New Damaged Internet Cable

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Finnish authorities probe new damaged internet cable

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Finnish authorities said Tuesday that they were investigating the cause of damage to a fibre-optic cable between Finland and Sweden that was cut a day earlier.

A Nordic digital infrastructure provider, GlobalConnect, said a land-based internet cable connecting the two countries had been severed in two places, causing a "major outage".

Finnish Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Ranne posted on X that "authorities are investigating the matter in collaboration with the company".

One of the cuts has already been repaired, said Samuli Bergstrom, a director at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency's Cyber Security Centre.

One of the cuts had been caused by a digger during "a usual maintainance issue", Bergstrom told AFP, while the cause of the other cut was still being investigated.

Sweden's Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said in a message to AFP that "the Finnish police are investigating what happened and, given the circumstances, sabotage is suspected".

However, Finnish police later clarified that while they were investigating the incident, they were not "currently conducting a criminal investigation into the damage caused to a fibre-optic cable between Finland and Sweden".

The reports of the damaged cable came around two weeks after the rupture of two telecom cables in the Baltic Sea, one linking the Swedish island of Gotland to Lithuania, and the other connecting Finland to Germany.

Finnish, Swedish and Lithuanian authorities have established a joint team to investigate the damaged cables, with the support of Eurojust, the European Union's agency for criminal justice cooperation.

Suspicions have been directed at a Chinese cargo vessel, the Yi Peng 3, which had sailed over the cables around the time they were cut, according to ship tracking sites, though there is nothing to indicate it was involved in the incidents.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Internet Police China European Union Company Germany Sweden Finland Lithuania Criminals

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

16 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

16 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

16 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

16 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

16 hours ago

More Stories From World