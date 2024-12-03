Finnish Authorities Probe New Damaged Internet Cable
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Finnish authorities said Tuesday that they were investigating the cause of damage to a fibre-optic cable between Finland and Sweden that was cut a day earlier.
A Nordic digital infrastructure provider, GlobalConnect, said a land-based internet cable connecting the two countries had been severed in two places, causing a "major outage".
Finnish Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Ranne posted on X that "authorities are investigating the matter in collaboration with the company".
One of the cuts has already been repaired, said Samuli Bergstrom, a director at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency's Cyber Security Centre.
One of the cuts had been caused by a digger during "a usual maintainance issue", Bergstrom told AFP, while the cause of the other cut was still being investigated.
Sweden's Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said in a message to AFP that "the Finnish police are investigating what happened and, given the circumstances, sabotage is suspected".
However, Finnish police later clarified that while they were investigating the incident, they were not "currently conducting a criminal investigation into the damage caused to a fibre-optic cable between Finland and Sweden".
The reports of the damaged cable came around two weeks after the rupture of two telecom cables in the Baltic Sea, one linking the Swedish island of Gotland to Lithuania, and the other connecting Finland to Germany.
Finnish, Swedish and Lithuanian authorities have established a joint team to investigate the damaged cables, with the support of Eurojust, the European Union's agency for criminal justice cooperation.
Suspicions have been directed at a Chinese cargo vessel, the Yi Peng 3, which had sailed over the cables around the time they were cut, according to ship tracking sites, though there is nothing to indicate it was involved in the incidents.
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
More Stories From World
-
Xi Jinping stresses comprehensively advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes car on Damascus airport road: state media6 minutes ago
-
Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies aged 9117 minutes ago
-
Asian markets boosted by new China hope, euro falls on France woes56 minutes ago
-
Moroccan PM arrives in Riyadh56 minutes ago
-
Georgia says 26 people, mostly protesters, injured in latest demos56 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry unveils special passport stamp for Saudi Green Initiative Forum 202457 minutes ago
-
China to curbs exports of key chipmaking components to US57 minutes ago
-
China paves the way for easier living for people with disabilities1 hour ago
-
Xi meets Nepali prime minister1 hour ago
-
State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with UNCCD Executive Secretary1 hour ago
-
Brunei launches digital education for autistic children1 hour ago