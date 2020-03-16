Finnish Authorities Say Domestic COVID-19 Situation May Be Worse Than Reported - Reports

The real number of people with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Finland could exceed the numbers being reported, Finnish media reported on Monday. Director General of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The real number of people with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Finland could exceed the numbers being reported, Finnish media reported on Monday. Director General of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta said on Monday.

According to the THL's latest report, there are currently 272 COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the only people who are currently being tested are the gravely ill, those in high-risk groups, and healthcare and social workers, the Yleisradio Oy broadcaster reported, which means the actual case count could be much higher.

"Testing is focused on the kinds of symptoms and individuals where it is important to know whether it is in fact corona," Tervahauta said to Yle Radio 1, as quoted by the broadcaster.

According to the official, it is becoming more and more difficult to trace chains of exposure.

"It's likely that there will be confirmed cases where these chains can no longer be identified. At that point there will be far more infection within society than has been confirmed by testing," he said.

The situation in Finland, while serious, is not as dire as in other countries on the European continent. Some, like Italy, Spain, and Germany, have several thousand confirmed cases. Finland's direct neighbors, Sweden and Norway, both have more than 1,000 confirmed cases each.