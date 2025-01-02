Finnish Authorities Say To Search Tanker Over Suspected Baltic Cable Cut
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Finnish authorities plan to inspect the Eagle S tanker that is suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and playing a role in the sabotage of a Baltic undersea cable, the country's transport agency said Thursday.
Sanna Sonninen, director of the agency, said the inspection planned for later Thursday was in addition to an inquiry already underway by Finnish police.
"On January 2, 2025, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will start a control inspection," she said in a statement.
"We are carrying out the inspection in a way that does not interfere with the police operations and the investigation."
The Cook Islands-flagged Eagle S is suspected of having damaged the EstLink2 power cable linking Finland and Estonia on December 25.
Seven sailors were placed under investigation on Tuesday and banned from leaving th country.
