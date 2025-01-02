Open Menu

Finnish Authorities Say To Search Tanker Over Suspected Baltic Cable Cut

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Finnish authorities say to search tanker over suspected Baltic cable cut

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Finnish authorities plan to inspect the Eagle S tanker that is suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and playing a role in the sabotage of a Baltic undersea cable, the country's transport agency said Thursday.

Sanna Sonninen, director of the agency, said the inspection planned for later Thursday was in addition to an inquiry already underway by Finnish police.

"On January 2, 2025, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will start a control inspection," she said in a statement.

"We are carrying out the inspection in a way that does not interfere with the police operations and the investigation."

The Cook Islands-flagged Eagle S is suspected of having damaged the EstLink2 power cable linking Finland and Estonia on December 25.

Seven sailors were placed under investigation on Tuesday and banned from leaving th country.

Related Topics

Police Russia Eagle Estonia Finland January December From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

1 hour ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

5 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago

More Stories From World