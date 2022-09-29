Finnish Border to Be Closed to Russian Tourists in Night From September 29-30 - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Finnish border will be closed to Russian tourists in the night from September 29-30, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The new border rules are expected to go into effect as early as Thursday evening, unless the Finnish government does not decide to change the schedule during its meeting on the same day, according to the media outlet.