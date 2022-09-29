Finnish Border to Be Closed to Russians on September 30 - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Finland will close its borders to Russian tourists on September 30, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday.

"The government made a decision in principle ” the border will be closed to Russian tourists on Friday," Haavisto told reporters.

The government believes that the entry of Russian tourists jeopardizes Finland's international relations, he said.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice, the minister added.