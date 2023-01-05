UrduPoint.com

Finnish Cabinet Says To Replace Defense Minister On Thursday Due To Parental Leave

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Finnish cabinet announced on Wednesday that Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will be replaced by parliament member Mikko Savola on Thursday due to Kaikkonen's parental leave.

"On Thursday, January 5, the government will replace the defense minister.

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will request his resignation due to parental leave, and Finnish parliament member Mikko Savola will be appointed to the position of minister," the cabinet said on the website.

The replacement of the defense minister will be made during the government's weekly meeting, which will begin at 11:30 GMT.

Kaikkonen became the first male in the Finnish government to take parental leave. Kaikkonen's leave is expected to last from January 5 to February 28.

On August 1, 2022, a law went into effect in Finland that equalizes parents, regardless of gender, in childcare rights, including parental leave and social benefits.

