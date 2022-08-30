Finnish Companies Consider Night Shifts as Daytime Electricity Prices Soar - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Finnish electricity company Vare, among dozens of others, said that it has received a lot of requests from businesses about the possibility of switching from daytime electricity consumption to nightime one, Finnish state-owned broadcaster YLE reported on Monday.

Enterprises with high level of automation are among the companies that mostly request such a switch, according to the broadcaster. Many companies believe that this change could save them large sums of money that they would otherwise spend on expensive daytime electricity.

A small company that consumes 500 megawatt-hours per year could save up to 50,000 Euros ($50,000) by working at night, Vare's CEO Juha Keski-Karhu calculated, according to YLE.

For a large business, electricity consumption could amount to several gigawatt-hours per year, so the savings would be estimated in millions of euros.

The broadcaster noted that the changes will also require negotiations with employees and trade unions, since night work in Finland requires higher wages and shorter shifts.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.