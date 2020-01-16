Finnish Court Starts Trial of Suspected Plotter of Anti-Migrant Bomb Attack - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A Helsinki court started a trial of a 22 year-old man charged with preparing to commit an anti-migrant attack in the city's center during the 2018 New Year's celebrations, media reported on Thursday, citing prosecutors.

According to the prosecution, cited by Finnish broadcaster Yle, the suspect planned to target primarily "foreigners and Muslims" with an improvised explosive device, which he managed to test before being arrested. He claimed that Europe should be for "European culture," the outlet noted.

The suspect has downloaded bomb-making guide from the internet and intended to steal materials for making the explosive device from his workplace, the prosecution claimed.

According to the broadcaster, the suspect is not registered in Finland. He used an interpreter during the first hearing.

Despite admitting that he had produced explosives, the suspect pleaded not guilty of plotting the attack. The prosecutors asked the court for a prison term for the suspect.

The man was arrested in October 2018 and was held in custody for a week before being released for the pre-trial period.