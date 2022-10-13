Finnish Court to Consider Case of Attempted Export of Luxury Cars to Russia - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Finland's Kymenlaakso district court will consider on Thursday the case of two men who tried to export luxury cars to Russia in violation of EU sanctions imposed against Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine, media reported.

The men tried to export two cars worth 94,000 and 88,000 Euros ($91,500 and $85,600), Finnish broadcaster Yle said, adding that the prosecutor was seeking the seizure of the cars and at least a seven-month prison term for the suspects.

The court will consider the case on Thursday, according to the news outlet.

On Wednesday, Finnish media reported on another case against a person who tried to bring 27,000 euros ($26,300) in cash and an echo-sounder from Finland into Russia. The prosecution insists that the echo-sounder is a dual-use item, which it is prohibited to export to Russia, and is demanding a conditional imprisonment term of 6-7 months.

In March, the European Union banned the export of cars worth over 50,000 euros to Russia, as well as a number of luxury goods including champagne, fashion apparel, expensive electronics and sports gear, as part of the fourth sanctions package.