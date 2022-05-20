UrduPoint.com

Finnish Customs Agency Arrests 6 Yachts Suspected Of Being Under EU Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 08:37 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Finnish customs agency said on Friday that it had impounded six yachts after evidence suggested they belonged to Russian or Belarusian citizens on the EU blacklist.

"Follow-up inquiries conducted by the customs agency into six pleasure craft showed that they might be linked to persons or entities on EU sanctions lists against Russia and Belarus," a statement read.

A total of 21 pleasure craft were detained in Finland in March after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. The customs agency said five boats had been released, while the investigation into the rest was ongoing.

